Podcast covering disappearance of Kristin Smart releases two new episodes

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Orcutt podcaster Chris Lambert released two new episodes of “Your Own Backyard,” the popular podcast chronicling the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

According to Lambert and John Seagle, the Smart family’s spokesman, episodes nine and ten are titled “The Beginning of the End,” with each episode divided into part one and part two.

The new episodes promise to provide "new information" and details on the case just as it begins to wind its way through the judicial system. The two episodes are the latest additions to the popular podcast, which was originally a six-part series that reexamined the disappearance of Smart.

Seagle says the series started as a local podcast and then exploded on the national scene, resulting in more than 11 million downloads since the first episode aired in September 2019.

Both Paul and Ruben Flores have been arrested in connection to Smart’s disappearance. Following the arrests in April, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson tipped his hat to Lambert and his podcast for helping bring attention the case which may have brought forward information that helped move the investigation forward.

The two new episodes are available wherever you get your podcasts.

