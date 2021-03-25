Templeton woman found dead at Highway 1 repair site

San Luis Obispo County

BIG SUR, Calif. -- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified a body that was found during road construction on Highway 1 near Big Sur.

The sheriff's office identified the woman as Nancy Lynn Algert, 64, from Templeton.

Algert's body was found near a washed out section of Highway 1 near Rat Creek at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office believes Algert parked near the worksite along the stretch of road, got around the site's fencing and had been walking around the area.

Investigators say there did not appear to be foul play and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Caltrans has halted construction while the Monterey County Sheriff's Office conducts an investigation.

According to Sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Simpson, the person who reported the body to law enforcement said it looked as if it had been there for a while.

This section of Highway 1 has been closed for several weeks after winter storms caused the roadway to wash out, leaving a massive hole in the popular highway. Caltrans has estimated that the road would be reopened by this summer.

