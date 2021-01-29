Skip to Content
Highway 1 closed near Big Sur after road is heavily damaged in storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Highway 1 near Big Sur suffered a big slip-out after heavy rain storms in the area on Friday morning.

Caltrans says a slip-out happened on Highway 1 at Rat Creek, 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo County line.

Highway 1 is closed at Fullers Lookout due to the slip-out from rain, mudslides and flooding.

The debris flow from the Dolan Fire burn scar was a factor in the mudslides in the area.

Caltrans work crews and other emergency crews are on scene trying to make roadways safe.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

