Highway 1 closed near Big Sur after road is heavily damaged in storm

San Luis Obispo County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Highway 1 near Big Sur suffered a big slip-out after heavy rain storms in the area on Friday morning.

Caltrans says a slip-out happened on Highway 1 at Rat Creek, 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo County line.

Highway 1 is closed at Fullers Lookout due to the slip-out from rain, mudslides and flooding.

The debris flow from the Dolan Fire burn scar was a factor in the mudslides in the area.

Caltrans work crews and other emergency crews are on scene trying to make roadways safe.