Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Monterey, SLO Counties

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation Friday for Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties due to this week's winter storms.

The emergency proclamation allows for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to assist local governments that may have inadequate resources to deal with damages caused by the storms.

The proclamation will also direct Caltrans to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.

This week's storms forced the evacuations of thousands of people and caused major damage on a portion of Highway 1 near Big Sur.

