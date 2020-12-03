San Luis Obispo County Public Health prepare for stay-at-home orders

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Public Health addressed the governor's new stay at home order hours after his announcement.

The Central Coast was grouped in Southern California Counties like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Public Health Officials emphasized that San Luis Obispo County is doing much better than other areas, right now there is only one patient under intensive care.

Public Health Officer doctor Penny Borenstein says the stay at home order could be issued as Friday, and officials say they are ready to take these measures.

“The idea is to limit mixing households and to limit individuals and this is intended to drive the case rate down,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Public Health is also encouraging San Luis Obispo County residents to support local businesses by shopping online, as business owners are going to take a financial hit as they are on the verge of closing their doors once again.