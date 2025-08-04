Respirator Masks Made Available as Gifford fire Affects Air Quality on the Central Coast

BUELLTON, Calif. - The advent of the Gifford Fire in the Los Padres National Forest area east of Santa Maria is releasing plenty of smoke and particulates into the air, adversely affecting the Central Coast's air quality.

In Santa Maria and further north, the air may not look as bad as it has during other wildfires in the past, but that doesn't mean there isn't any smoke drifting in that direction.

In some elevated parts of the county, a dark trail of smoke can be seen amid the clouds before it concentrates into the valleys.

Those sensitive to unhealthy air quality such as asthmatics or those with C.O.P.D. may benefit from using N-95 respirator masks, which are being distributed for free today by Direct Relief until 5:00pm.

Distributions are located at their location on Wallace Becknell Road in Santa Barbara and at The Hitching Post 2 on Highway 246 in Buellton.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

