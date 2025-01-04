Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos teacher, 33, passes away after hiking fall in Greece

today at 10:13 am
Published 10:26 am

GOLETA, Calif. –  Clara Thomman, a science teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, passed away at age 33 after a hiking accident on Dec. 23 in Greece, according to Noozhawk.

Thomman was six months pregnant at the time of her fall as first responders helped her to a hospital for her severe injuries, detailed Noozhawk.

Several community members have offered their condolences including her principal and her partner.

Thomman's family has set up a donation page in her memory which you can learn more about here.

Caleb Nguyen

