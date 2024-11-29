Skip to Content
Santa Barbara police ask for community aid finding missing at-risk adult Friday

today at 3:35 pm
Published 3:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for community aid in locating an at-risk adult, last seen at 8:00 a.m. at the 2400 block of Chapala St.

June Belletto Depujo, 74, was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, dark flower print pants and grey tennis shoes on foot in the area above.

Depujo weights 135 pounds and stands five feet four inches tall as those with information are asked to contact the SBPD.

Caleb Nguyen

