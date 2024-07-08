Local police ask for community aid in locating missing elderly man

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public for help locating an elderly man who went missing Monday.

Peter Boron, 78, was last seen near 3700 Modena Way around noon on July 8 and measures about five feet, eight inches and weighs 170 pounds, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Boron has short grey hair and brown eyes and does not have a vehicle or cell phone with him, detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Those with information are asked to call 911 immediately but for non-urgent questions, the public can contact the SBPD Dispatch Center or Watch Commander's Office.