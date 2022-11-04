Skip to Content
Safety
By
Published 5:00 pm

$9-million Olive Mill Road roadabout work begins after years of planning

The Olive Mill Roundabout project has been kicked off. Delays and detours for months will make for a smoother commute in late 2023.
SBROADS.com
The Olive Mill Roundabout project has been kicked off. Delays and detours for months will make for a smoother commute in late 2023.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Olive Mill Road roundabout will get into high gear after years of planning to ease congestion at a confusing intersection, and also to be ready for a freeway improvement project coming up.

The kick-off Friday morning included a message about the timeline, and driver detours to handle the work schedule.

Some of the delays will be five to ten minutes.

Freeway ramps at Olive Mill will be closed to start the project. The northbound side will be blocked until next summer and the southbound will be closed about six weeks.

The work was a collaboration between CalTrans, the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Montecito Planning Commission, several citizen groups and area residents.

The timeline to do the work now is essential in order to get the project finished before the full freeway widening project working its way north is in the area.

For more information go to: SBROADS.com

Article Topic Follows: Safety
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content