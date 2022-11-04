$9-million Olive Mill Road roadabout work begins after years of planning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Olive Mill Road roundabout will get into high gear after years of planning to ease congestion at a confusing intersection, and also to be ready for a freeway improvement project coming up.

The kick-off Friday morning included a message about the timeline, and driver detours to handle the work schedule.

Some of the delays will be five to ten minutes.

Freeway ramps at Olive Mill will be closed to start the project. The northbound side will be blocked until next summer and the southbound will be closed about six weeks.

The work was a collaboration between CalTrans, the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Montecito Planning Commission, several citizen groups and area residents.

The timeline to do the work now is essential in order to get the project finished before the full freeway widening project working its way north is in the area.

For more information go to: SBROADS.com