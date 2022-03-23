Disability issues raised in Santa Barbara march

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As part of Disability Awareness Month a special march is taking place in Santa Barbara.

Momentum WORK, Inc is hosting a disability awareness event today at 1:30 in downtown.

Those attending will meet in front of Santa Barbara Art Works at 28 East Victoria Street then march along State Street together.



The organizers say they will spread a message to the local community about their rights and that they are capable.

There have been issues with compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) since the new promenade was established.

Businesses have been checked and called out if they had inappropriate access areas, illegal or missing ramps, or tables that were not the correct size for someone in a wheelchair.

