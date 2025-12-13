Merry Gothmas draws fans and critics in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Merry Gothmas is back by popular demand despite protests.

Some people dressed in gothic costumes to attend the first day of weekend event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

But not everyone was happy about it.

Organizer said critics from a church in Ventura wrote a letter to the fairgrounds asking the board to cancel the event.

They also walked from the church and picketed outside the entrance

But fans of Gothmas said they enjoy the Nightmare Before Christmas-style decor and vendors selling unusual ornaments and gifts.

"This is for everybody, Gothmas is for everybody and the super natural," said Milena Tea of Thousand Oaks.

Jason Swtizer of Oxnard bought some presents.

"I Just like the Christmas stuff the Halloween type Christmas stuff, I just like all the people out here and it is something to do," said Switzer.

Merry Gothmas continues on Sunday from 12- to 7 p.m..

For parking and ticket information visit https://venturacountyfair.org or https://merrygothmas.com