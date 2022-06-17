Tipline Investigation: Hackers wipeout small business owner’s bank accounts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Our NewsChannel Tipline investigation delves into the dark world of hackers and thieves. We all deal with passwords, two-factor authentication, security questions, multi-step whatevers, it’s maddening. We do all of that to stop or at least slow down the crooks. However, sometimes, even that’s not enough.

Michael Epley’s nightmare began last year. He was driving home from vacation in Mammoth Lakes when his son’s phone rang.

“It was Verizon and they were asking if I had just changed the administrator on my account and I told them, ’No, I hadn’t,’” said Epley.

A couple hours later, Epley arrived home.

“My friend was there house sitting and he said he had just called me and that somebody else answered the phone,” said Epley.

That’s when Epley realized something was wrong. He hadn’t received any text messages or phone calls for a while. So, he drove straight to the Verizon store in Santa Barbara.

“And they said, yea that two administrators were added to my account and they went ahead and changed it back to me and then they let me know that my SIM card number had been changed,” said Epley.

A SIM card identifies a phone, its mobile number, controls security features and access. Essentially whoever controls the SIM controls the phone and everything in it including access to bank accounts. Epley says his next stop was Union Bank where he had his business account. He spoke with a manager.

“And he kinda laughed and said, ’Ah, there’s no way that that’s happening. Nobody’s in your account.' And I said, 'just take a look and let me know.' And sure enough, pretty much everything was being transferred out of my account.”

And it was happening right before their eyes. Epley said the bank immediately put a freeze on the account and hoped that would be enough to stop the transfers. However, days later all of the money disappeared from his small business account, about $35,000.

“So, it got transferred to Zelle, and then it got transferred to Chase and also

got transferred to Wells Fargo,” said Epley.

Right after that, Epley also discovered the crooks stole all of his 401k retirement savings. He filed police reports with Santa Barbara Police and tried to figure out how this happened. That's when he called the NewsChannel Tipline for help.

