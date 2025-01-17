Skip to Content
Trump holds phone talks with China’s President Xi, Chinese state media report

Published 6:13 am

By Alayna Treene and Shawn Deng, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump has held phone talks with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, Chinese state media reported, just days before the US President-elect is set to be inaugurated for a second time.

No immediate details of the conversation have been made available and CNN has approached the Trump team for comment.

But it follows confirmation earlier today that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend Trump’s inauguration on behalf of Xi.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

