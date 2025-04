By Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — Russia has regained control of Kursk, the border region where Ukraine launched a surprise offensive last year, President Vladimir Putin said.

“The Kyiv regime’s adventure has completely failed,” Putin said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

