At least 10 Palestinians killed during Israeli operations in occupied West Bank

(CNN) — At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank overnight into Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, after Israel’s military launched raids and air strikes.

The Israeli military confirmed Wednesday it had launched a counter-terror operation overnight with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) in the areas of Jenin and Tulkarem in the West Bank.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been operating since tonight with great force in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tul Karm to thwart Islamic-Iranian terror infrastructures installed there,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.

Katz accused Iran of operating in the West Bank by “funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons via Jordan.”

“We must address this threat just like we’re handling the terror infrastructure in Gaza, including temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and any step necessary. This is a war just like any other [war], and we must win it,” he wrote.

At least five Palestinians were killed near the town of Tubas and five were killed in the area of Jenin, a nearby town in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

At least two of those killed in Jenin were as a result of Israeli military fire and three others were killed in a drone strike on a vehicle on the outskirts of Jenin, according to the PRCS. It added that one person was critically injured in the strike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

