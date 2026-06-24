5 things to know for June 24: Housing affordability, election takeaways, war powers, Europe heat wave, World Cup restrictions

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump’s ties to aviation stretch back decades, including a brief stint running his own airline in the 1980s. Now, he’s taking a hands-on role in redesigning Air Force One, the crown jewel of the presidential fleet.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Housing affordability

The dream of homeownership is slipping out of reach for many Americans as housing costs continue to outpace incomes. But relief may be on the way: Congress this week passed the largest housing affordability bill in a generation, designed to increase the number of homes on the market and remove some of the hurdles that have made them so expensive. Here’s how it could affect you.

2️⃣ Election takeaways

Americans across four states cast their votes Tuesday in primaries and runoffs ahead of the November midterm elections. In New York, all three candidates endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their House primaries, including two who defeated incumbents. The wins are being viewed as a sign of Mamdani’s growing political influence and his emergence as a key power broker within the Democratic Party. Read more.

WATCH: Candidate finds out he won his race while live on CNN

3️⃣ War powers

In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate on Tuesday voted to limit President Trump’s war powers by directing him to remove US military forces from the conflict in Iran. The measure sends a clear signal that many lawmakers remain uneasy about deeper US involvement. President Trump, meanwhile, called the vote “poorly timed and meaningless.” Read more.

4️⃣ Europe heat wave

Extreme heat is gripping Europe as a powerful heat dome pushes temperatures to triple digits across much of the continent. Hundreds of records have already been shattered, with more expected as the heat intensifies today through Thursday. France, at the epicenter of the extreme conditions, also endured its hottest day on record Tuesday. Read more.

THE SCIENCE: Here’s what happens to your heart and brain in the heat

5️⃣ World Cup restrictions

The US government will allow Iran’s national team to enter the country two days before its World Cup match against Egypt on Friday, easing previous restrictions. It marks a notable shift after weeks of uncertainty that forced the team to alter its travel plans and navigate visa hurdles tied to broader tensions between Washington and Tehran. Read more.

PLUS: Team Iran thanks LA for hospitality after World Cup game

Breakfast browse

NBA draft night recap

Tuesday’s NBA draft ushered in a new wave of talent, with freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa leading the way as the No. 1 pick.

Video: Meta unveils new line of AI glasses

And the biggest change consumers will notice? A cheaper price tag.

World’s most powerful supercomputers

China has clinched the top spot on a list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, overtaking the US for the first time since 2017.

Why these adults are suddenly obsessed with a toy from the 90s

A beloved toy from decades ago is spinning its way back into the spotlight.

Gen Zers want to help, they really do, if the work pays well enough

Members of the younger generation overwhelmingly want to find jobs that help others, but concerns over their finances are giving them pause.

And finally…

▶️ 50 states, 50 plates: Do you know your American food?

Boiled peanuts, scrapple and fried pickles: Do you know which state these American dishes come from? Put your knowledge to the test by matching these 50 regional dishes with the US states that love them.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.