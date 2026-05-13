Livestreamer Chud the Builder known for posting controversial videos with racial slurs is in custody after shooting incident

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A livestreamer known for posting controversial videos using racial slurs is in custody after getting into a confrontation with a man that “resulted in gunfire” in front of a Tennessee courthouse Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened as Dalton Eatherly, who goes by Chud the Builder online, and the man were outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Office said. Both men were taken for medical treatment.

It’s unclear how the shooting unfolded or what led up to it. The DA’s office confirmed Eatherly was taken into custody but didn’t specify who fired shots and it’s unclear what charges he could face, if any.

“The scene is secured and there is no danger to the public,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said.

Days earlier, Eatherly was kicked out of a restaurant and arrested in Nashville over the weekend on charges of theft of services, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to an affidavit. He was asked by restaurant staff not to livestream or be disruptive inside the establishment but did so anyway, the affidavit says.

When staff told him to stop livestreaming, Eatherly became “disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming” and causing a scene, the affidavit said.

Eatherly then allegedly stated, “I’m not paying if you are kicking me out,” and then refused to pay for his meal costing $371.55, the affidavit said.

A day after the incident, officers found Eatherly walking on a street and when the officers told him he was under arrest, he pulled his arm away when they tried to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit said. He was then arrested without further incident, it said.

Eatherly was granted release for the incident on a $5,000 bond, according to a judge’s order.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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