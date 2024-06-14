1 person is dead and 4 others injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and four others were injured in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Florida law enforcement officials say.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson said. When officers and fire crews arrived, they found five men with gunshot wounds.

All the victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Another victim is in critical condition, and the other three victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive, officials said.

Police believe the incident appears to have been a drive-by shooting, but did not provide information about motive or whether there are any suspects. It’s also unclear how many people opened fire.

Police have asked for the public’s help as they pursue the investigation.

“Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact FLPD immediately,” Adamson said.

The incident in Florida extends the list of over 215 mass shootings in the country so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

