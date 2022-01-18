Skip to Content
Al-Shabab claims deadly bombing near Somali military camp

By HASSAN BARISE
Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Somali National News Agency reports that at least four people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Somalia’s capital when a man detonated an explosive vest in a teashop. The teashop is located opposite a Somali military training camp in Mogadishu and frequented by new recruits. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, saying via its Andalus radio station that it targeted a “Turkish training camp for Somali militias.” Turkey has a much larger, heavily fortified military training camp for the Somali army not far away from the Nacnaca training camp.

