A guide to funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Funeral services honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, D.C., beginning Saturday, Jan. 4, and concluding Thursday, Jan. 9. The schedule includes a service at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta; public viewings in Atlanta and Washington; a service at the U.S. Capitol; a national funeral at Washington National Cathedral; and a private service and interment in Plains, Georgia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.