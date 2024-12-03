Trudeau to meet with Canadian opposition leaders to discuss US relations after Trump tariff threat

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have a meeting with all opposition leaders to discuss U.S.-Canada relations after President-elect Donald Trump threatened sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products. A source familiar with the matter says the meeting will happen Wednesday. Trudeau returned home after a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday without assurances the president-elect would back away from threatened tariffs on all products from the major American trading partner. Trump called the talks “productive” but signaled no retreat from a pledge that Canada says unfairly lumps it in with Mexico over the flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S.

