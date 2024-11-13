Church of England must do more to combat abuse, bishop says after Archbishop of Canterbury resigns

LONDON (AP) — The only Church of England bishop to publicly demand the resignation of former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says his departure wasn’t enough to solve the church’s “profound failure” in safeguarding vulnerable people or ease the trauma suffered by victims of abuse. The 68-year-old Welby stepped down Tuesday after an independent review found that he failed to alert police as soon as he learned of serial physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by a volunteer at Christian summer camps. Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley said Wednesday that Welby’s departure won’t resolve excuse the institution’s shortcomings.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.