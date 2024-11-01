Algeria pardons and releases journalist Ihsane El Kadi

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has pardoned a journalist who emerged as a key voice during the country’s 2019 pro-democracy protests and was later imprisoned for taking foreign funding for his media outlets and threatening state security. Ihsane El Kadi was released from prison on Thursday evening along with eight others who were imprisoned after criticizing the state. Their release coincided with the 70th anniversary of the start of Algeria’s revolution, a date that authorities have in the past used as an occasion to offer pardons. He was among 4,000 pardoned and released on Thursday, according to a statement from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s office.

