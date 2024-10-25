Alex Jones fighting attempt to sell his social media account rights in Infowars auction
Associated Press
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to protect his personal social media accounts from being sold in the upcoming auction of his Infowars media platform to pay more than $1 billion he owes relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones claims that selling those accounts would violate his privacy and deny him a chance to make a fresh start after bankruptcy. The trustee overseeing the liquidation of Infowars and Free Speech Systems asked a judge Friday to include social media accounts. The auction is scheduled to begin in November. The judge tentatively scheduled another hearing next week.