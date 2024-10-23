Local news sources are still drying up, but there’s growth in digital sites in metro areas

Newspapers in the United States closed at the rate of more than two per week during 2023. That continues a disconcerting slide in the industry that has been steady for more than two decades. But an annual local news study also found a gain of 81 new digital news sites, offering at least a glimmer of hope. The new digital-only sites, which include 30 that used to print a physical edition, are concentrated in metropolitan areas. And while the Medill Local News Initiative says that’s good news, it doesn’t do much for rural areas that have suffered the most. In fact, Medill says it is increasing the number of counties it considers at risk of becoming news deserts.

