Cameroon’s separatist conflict forces hundreds of thousands of students out of education

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Fighting in Cameroon has made education come to a grinding halt for hundreds of thousands of students. Cameroon has been plagued by fighting since English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion in 2017, with the stated goal of breaking away from the area dominated by the French-speaking majority. The Norwegian Refugee Council aid group says the separatist crisis in the west and incursions by the Boko Haram extremist group in the north have left 1.4 million school-age children in dire need of educational assistance as of 2023. The International Crisis Group says more than 6,000 people have been killed and more than 760,000 have been displaced. Separatists have attacked schools and kidnapped or killed teachers and students.

