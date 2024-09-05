The ‘Man in Black’ heads to Washington: Arkansas’ Johnny Cash statue is on its way to the US Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A statue depicting Johnny Cash is on its way from Arkansas to the U.S. Capitol. A small crowd gathered outside Arkansas’ Capitol on Thursday for an official send-off of the bronze statue depicting the singer before a tractor trailer carrying it began the journey to Washington. The statue is one of two new statues at the Capitol from Arkansas, which voted five years ago to replace two statues that had been on display for more than 100 years. A statue of civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled earlier this year. The Cash statue will be unveiled later this month.

