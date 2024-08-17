Shooting reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland between guards and passing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland say Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with a person or people who opened fire at an entrance to the base. Base public affairs chief Stefanie Antosh told the San Antonio Express-News that no injuries were reported after the Saturday morning shooting. Antosh said guards returned fire after gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle at a base entrance around 4:30 a.m. Antosh did not immediately return messages for further information from The Associated Press. Antosh said a motive for the shooting was unknown, but that there was no threat to the joint base.

