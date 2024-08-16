Probe at German military base finds no evidence that the water supply was tampered with

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry says an investigation found no evidence that the water supply at a major air force barracks in western Germany was tampered with, two days after the facility was sealed off for hours over fears of possible sabotage. The probe was launched on Wednesday after a hole was found in a fence near the waterworks of the Wahn barracks outside Cologne and what the military called “abnormal water values” were reported. The Defense Ministry said Friday that “a manipulation of the drinking water facility could not be confirmed after extensive investigations” and that the quality requirements for drinking water were fulfilled. It added that “further investigations are ongoing,” without giving details.

