Pro-Trump lawyer removed from Dominion case after leaking documents to cast doubt on 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pro-Trump lawyer Stefanie Lambert has been disqualified from representing Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems. Lambert was disqualified after admitting to disseminating confidential emails. The documents were shared with a Michigan county sheriff who has pushed false claims surrounding the 2020 election and were then shared widely online. Lambert is charged in a separate Michigan case with four felonies for accessing voting machines in a search for evidence of a conspiracy theory against Trump. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this year after a Michigan judge issued a bench warrant for missing a hearing in her case.

