Mexico’s president to send diplomatic note over US funding for a Mexican anti-corruption NGO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lashed out at U.S. funding for a Mexican anti-corruption non-profit group, and said he will send a diplomatic note to the U.S. government in protest. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed Wednesday the group is part of the conservative opposition and shouldn’t receive foreign funding or tax-deductible contributions. The group, Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, denies that it is allied with any political party. López Obrador has long sparred with civic and environmental groups that have criticized his administration. López Obrador is the latest leader in Latin American, and around the world, who has railed against outside funding for nongovernmental organizations.

