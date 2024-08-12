Book Review: ‘Kent State’ a chilling examination of 1970 campus shooting and its ramifications

Historian Brian VanDeMark writes about the fatal 1970 shooting of four students by National Guard members at a war protest in “Kent State: An American Tragedy.” The Associated Press’ Andrew DeMillo writes that VanDeMark’s book helps readers understand the atmosphere leading up to the shooting and creates a chilling narrative of the tragedy. VanDeMark’s book looks at how growing dissent over the Vietnam War rippled across Kent State’s campus. The book also look at the aftermath, investigations and legal fights that followed the massacre. DeMillo writes that VanDeMark also looks at how Kent State grappled with the legacy of the shooting.

