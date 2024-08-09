Yankees vs. Rangers game postponed Friday due to rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener Friday between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers was postponed due to rain. With the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds well into the evening hours — and tornado watches being issued for parts of New York State — the game was postponed shortly after 11 a.m. The series is now scheduled to open with a traditional doubleheader Saturday — the second one of the week for the Yankees, who split a twinbill with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

