Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘The Fabulous Four’ cherish longtime friends

Longtime girlfriends reunite for a wedding in the new comedy “The Fabulous Four.” The film stars Bette Midler as a widow about to marry for the second time. Her best friends from her 20s, played by Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally, are her bridesmaids. In their personal lives, the actors say they still have friendships from way back that they count as some of their best and most reliable. Midler says “there’s nothing like having an old friend because they knew you when.” “The Fabulous Four” is in theaters.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.