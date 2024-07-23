Suspected gunman in Croatia nursing home killings charged on 11 counts, including murder

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say a suspected gunman in a mass shooting in a nursing home in Croatia is facing 11 criminal charges after he was accused of killing six people, including his own mother, and wounding as many more. The mass killing stunned Daruvar, a spa town of some 8,500 people in central Croatia and sent shock waves throughout the European Union country. Such shootings are rare despite many weapons left over from war in the 1990s. The police charges are the first step in criminal proceedings. Prosecutors are yet to open a formal investigation before filing charges that could lead to a trial.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.