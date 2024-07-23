Second man arrested in the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a second man in the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Trooper Adam Cothron stopped a car driven by Timothy Davis Jr. on Friday night and when the trooper approached, the driver shot Cothron, critically wounding him. He remains hospitalized. The agency says Davis was arrested in Nashville on Monday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. The state police said Sunday that Davis’ passenger, Braze Rucker, was arrested in Kentucky. Rucker is charged with criminal responsibility of facilitation of a felony.