A meteor streaked across the NYC skyline before disintegrating over New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA has confirmed that meteor streaked across the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey. William Cooke, the head of the space agency’s Meteoroid Environments Office, said the fireball was first sighted at an altitude of 51 miles above Manhattan at around 11:17 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the meteor passed over Newark, New Jersey, before disintegrating 31 miles above Mountainside. He says no meteorites reached the planet’s surface and that the space rock moved at a speed of about 41,000 mph and descended at relatively steep angle of 44 degrees from vertical. Cooke says the New York City area gets treated to a daylight fireball every year or two.

