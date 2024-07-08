Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discusses further NATO support with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects the upcoming NATO summit to provide specific steps to strengthen his country’s air defenses against Russia. The call from Zelenskyy came hours after a Russian missile attack killed at least 31 people and wounded 154 others in various locations including a children’s hospital in Kyiv. Zelenskyy met Monday with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine and further support from NATO on the eve of a summit marking the Western defense alliance’s 75th anniversary. The summit in Washington is expected to discuss ways of providing reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine more than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.