Judge acquits 28 people accused in Panama Papers case, including law firm co-founder

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A judge has acquitted 28 people accused of money laundering in an international case known as the Panama Papers. Among those acquitted Friday was Jürgen Mossack. He’s the co-founder of a law firm authorities say was at the center of a conspiracy to hide money linked to illegal activities. A Panamanian judge found that the evidence against Mossack didn’t comply with the chain of custody after authorities raided the office of the now-defunct firm. The judge also noted that other evidence in the Panama Papers case “was not sufficient and conclusive to determine the criminal responsibility of the accused.”

