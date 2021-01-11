Cops sorting through hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in stolen property

National/World

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KCTV) — Several law enforcement agencies in Kansas and Missouri are working together to return hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in stolen property to rightful owners. Over the weekend, a tip led Lenexa police officers to a property in Shawnee where they found hundreds of stolen items.

Officers with the Shawnee Police Department assisted Lenexa police officers with searching the property near 47th St. and Woodland Dr. on Saturday. They recovered stolen items such as trailers, heavy construction equipment, ATV’s, lawn equipment, tools, and firearms. Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department says stolen firearms are always a concern, but especially when it’s in bulk because they are typically used for illegal activity.

Investigators have returned items to 11 victims, individuals and businesses. The items identified so far were stolen from Overland Park, Prairie Village, Merriam, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, and Jackson County.

Investigators expect to continue sorting through items the rest of the week.

“It’s pretty labor intensive. We’ve got numerous detectives, crime analysts from different agencies that are sorting through this property of course trying to identify, ‘Is it stolen?’ If so, ‘which agency has the case?’ “‘Can the victim or the owner of the property identify the property?’ There are just a lot of steps involved when we’re dealing with that quantity of stolen property,” explained Chavez.

On Monday, Chief Judge Thomas Ryan charged Kyle Davey with two counts felony and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances for heroin and methamphetamine. The 35-year-old of Shawnee was arrested over the weekend, along with a woman whose identity has not been revealed, in connection with this case.

Chavez encourages community members to offer an anonymous tip or any information if they suspect of illegal activity, from drugs to stolen property.

