Michigan woman accused of stealing then crashing patrol car during arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Michigan (WBND) — A Sturgis woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a patrol car and crashed it into a utility pole and several trees, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 28, just after 3 a.m., deputies were sent to Lutz Road near Hoshel Road for a crash involving a single vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

While deputies searched the vehicle, the driver was able to slip free from her handcuffs and steal the patrol vehicle, according to police.

A pursuit began and the suspect led officers south on Lutz Road, reports said.

The suspect then drove through the intersection at US 12 and struck a utility pole and multiple trees, police said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after a pursuit on foot.

Police said the suspect originally gave a fake name.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Sturgis woman, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, operating without insurance, motor vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, false identification to police and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reports said.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

