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Morning News Guest Segments

Youthclusive Takes Over Center Stage Theatre with “High School Musical”

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Published 10:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A millennial or Gen-z dream for some to be cast as Troy Bolton or Gabriela Montez in any High School Musical play.

But, for Lilly Sebastian and Bradley Duran that dream came for them in junior high and high school.

They both join your Morning News to talk about their upcoming shows and opening weekend at Center Stage at Paseo Nuevo Mall. The play is put on by YouthClusive and you can purchase tickets on their website.

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Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
Center Stage Theatre
high school musical
Paseo Nuevo Mall
theatre

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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