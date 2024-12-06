Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Santa previews 3rd Annual Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival on The Morning News

By
New
Published 11:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- 'Tis the season for holiday events and there are many to choose from this upcoming weekend.

Andres Nuno dressed up as Santa and stopped by The Morning News to preview the 3rd annual Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival. He shared what attendees can expect, what special events are going on, what's different this year, and the community's response.

For more tickets and more information, visit https://syvholidaylights.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content