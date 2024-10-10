Florida resident recaps Hurricane Milton’s devastating impact on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Florida resident Maurice Roberson recapped Hurricane Milton's impact to him and his community on The Morning News Thursday — the morning after the Category 3 storm made landfall.

Roberson joined a Zoom call from a parking lot in Zephyrhills, Florida, which was one of the only locations where he had access to Internet connection. He shared what last night felt like, what he did to prepare, how he feels, and what his community needs most during the recovery efforts that are ongoing in the Sunshine state.