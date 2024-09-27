Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

The Goleta Lemon Festival returns to Girsh Park this weekend

Published 11:43 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Goleta's biggest community party kicks-off at Girsh Park Saturday morning.

South Coast Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications Mary Lynn Harms-Romo stopped by The Morning News. She explained what will be new at the festival this year, what there is to do for adults and kids, and a new shuttle system available for attendees. She even brought a sweet treat.

For more information, visit: https://lemonfestival.com/.

Santa Barbara

Christa Kurkjian

