Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Santa Barbara Humane introduces The Morning News to a few furry friends

By
Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Chief Operating Officer of Santa Barbara Humane Dori Villalon introduced The Morning News team to two dogs named Speedy and Goofy Thursday morning.

She mentioned that they're looking for animal-loving volunteers to help at a few upcoming events that SB Humane will be attending.

For more information, visit: https://sbhumane.org/?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIl5_2vZHZhgMVUzfUAR2VWgerEAAYASAAEgLjaPD_BwE.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content