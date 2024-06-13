Santa Barbara Humane introduces The Morning News to a few furry friends
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Chief Operating Officer of Santa Barbara Humane Dori Villalon introduced The Morning News team to two dogs named Speedy and Goofy Thursday morning.
She mentioned that they're looking for animal-loving volunteers to help at a few upcoming events that SB Humane will be attending.
For more information, visit: https://sbhumane.org/?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIl5_2vZHZhgMVUzfUAR2VWgerEAAYASAAEgLjaPD_BwE.