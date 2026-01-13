What drivers pay for auto insurance in every state: A monthly cost snapshot
Auto insurance costs continue to rise nationwide, reflecting factors such as increasing claim severity, repair costs, and state-specific insurance regulations.
Cheap Insurance, a consumer-focused insurance comparison website, investigates the premium cost averages for minimum liability and full coverage auto insurance across the U.S., including state-by-state breakdowns.
Keep in mind that these are averages. The only way to determine your exact car insurance premium is to provide accurate information for an auto insurance quote about the driver(s), including age, location, driving record, and in some states, credit score. Vehicle information and the level of coverage you choose also play a major role in car insurance premium costs.
The figures below show average monthly costs for liability-only and full coverage auto insurance by state based on consumer auto insurance premium data provided in January by MoneyGeek.com.
Full coverage auto insurance protects your vehicle from collisions, theft, and other unexpected damages, not just liability to others. It’s essential for newer or valuable cars and helps drivers avoid costly out-of-pocket repairs after an accident.
For context, minimum required liability coverage differs by state. For example:
- California requires at least 30/60/15 (bodily injury/property damage in thousands).
- Florida requires 10/20/10 for liability coverage.
- New York requires 25/50/10.
These minimums ensure drivers carry a basic level of financial protection, but many drivers opt for higher coverage to protect against accidents, property damage, or comprehensive claims. Consumer Reports recommends liability coverage of $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury, plus $100,000 for property damage. These limits tend to offer solid protection for most drivers without the higher cost of full coverage policies, but drivers with higher assets or those involved in a serious accident with multiple injuries may benefit from carrying higher liability limits.
Cheapest National Average Premiums Top 5
Full Coverage
- Travelers: $1,158/year ($97/month)
- GEICO: $1,177/year ($98/month)
- National General: $1,340/year ($112/month)
- Amica: $1,381/year ($115/month)
- State Farm: $1,448/year ($121/month)
Liability-Only Coverage
- GEICO: $514/year ($43/month)
- National General: $579/year ($48/month)
- Travelers: $601/year ($50/month)
- State Farm: $634/year ($53/month)
- Amica: $669/year ($56/month)
*Data as of December, 2025; rates may fluctuate over time.
These averages provide a helpful benchmark, but your personal quote may vary based on your specific circumstances.
Cheapest Auto Insurers by State
Alabama
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $47
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $86
Alaska
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $41
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $87
Arizona
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $41
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $83
Arkansas
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $41
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $89
California
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $39
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $91
Colorado
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $32
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $97
Connecticut
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $34
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $75
Delaware
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $48
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $78
District of Columbia
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $86
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $152
Florida
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $52
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $112
Georgia
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $40
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $101
Hawai’i
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $24
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $66
Idaho
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $18
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $56
Illinois
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $30
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $69
Indiana
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $33
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $64
Iowa
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $28
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $66
Kansas
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $25
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $71
Kentucky
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $47
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $94
Louisiana
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $54
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $156
Maine
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $28
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $52
Maryland
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $51
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $89
Massachusetts
Cheapest Carrier: Amica
Avg Monthly Liability: $35
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $84
Michigan
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $25
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $79
Minnesota
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $33
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $94
Mississippi
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $54
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105
Missouri
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $40
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $81
Montana
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $19
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85
Nebraska
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $27
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $68
Nevada
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $57
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105
New Hampshire
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $30
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $63
New Jersey
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $51
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $101
New Mexico
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $32
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $83
New York
Cheapest Carrier: Main Street
Avg Monthly Liability: $53
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $107
North Carolina
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $31
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $64
North Dakota
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $19
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $71
Ohio
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $26
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $60
Oklahoma
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $31
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $97
Oregon
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $45
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85
Pennsylvania
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $30
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $69
Rhode Island
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $44
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $114
South Carolina
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $44
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $100
South Dakota
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $20
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85
Tennessee
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $32
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $74
Texas
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $44
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105
Utah
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $34
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $77
Vermont
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $23
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $59
Virginia
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $37
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $72
Washington
Cheapest Carrier: Travelers
Avg Monthly Liability: $35
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $73
West Virginia
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $32
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85
Wisconsin
Cheapest Carrier: Geico
Avg Monthly Liability: $26
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $63
Wyoming
Cheapest Carrier: State Farm
Avg Monthly Liability: $20
Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $78
