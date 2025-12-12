Which safety features actually lower your car insurance rate?

rdonar // Shutterstock

For years, the promise has been clear: A safer car equals lower car insurance premiums. While this general rule holds true, the auto insurance landscape is rapidly changing. Not all safety features are created equal in the eyes of an underwriter. The rise of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has introduced new layers of complexity and cost to vehicle repair, which can mitigate the potential savings. Cheap Insurance helps you understand which safety features and discounts are worth asking your carrier about, ensuring you get credit for your vehicle’s protective technology.

Understanding which features truly translate into a discount and which ones simply contribute to your car’s overall safety rating is the key to maximizing your savings. Insurers look for features that minimize the two biggest costs: injury claims (reducing payouts for medical expenses) and comprehensive claims (reducing the risk of theft and total loss).

The Big Three: Foundational Features That Offer Solid Discounts

Certain features have been around long enough to have proven their effectiveness to insurers, offering some of the most consistent and substantial discounts. These features primarily impact the likelihood and severity of injury claims and theft.

1. Advanced Airbags and Safety Restraint Systems

The discount driver: These systems reduce injury severity and fatality in a collision.

The discount driver: These systems reduce injury severity and fatality in a collision.

The impact: This is often the most significant single discount you can receive for a safety feature. Because these systems dramatically reduce the risk of severe injury, insurers are willing to offer some of the largest price reductions. For instance, data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) shows that vehicles equipped with highly rated seat/head-restraint combinations reduce the rate of injury claims by over 11% in rear-end crashes compared to poorly rated systems. This proven reduction in the likelihood of high-cost medical payouts allows carriers to offer discounts typically ranging from 15% to 40% on the personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments portion of your premium.

2. Anti-Theft and Vehicle Recovery Systems

The discount driver: Anti-theft and vehicle recovery systems reduce the risk of theft or vandalism to the vehicle, which impacts comprehensive coverage losses for the insurer.

The discount driver: Anti-theft and vehicle recovery systems reduce the risk of theft or vandalism to the vehicle, which impacts comprehensive coverage losses for the insurer.

The impact: Discounts are available for both passive and active anti-theft devices. Passive devices (like engine immobilizers) and active GPS tracking systems can earn you savings on the comprehensive portion of your premium, which covers theft. Discounts for factory-installed anti-theft systems can be as high as 23%.

What to look for: Consider factory-installed engine immobilizers and subscription-based GPS tracking systems.

Discounts are available for both passive and active anti-theft devices. Passive devices (like engine immobilizers) and active GPS tracking systems can earn you savings on the comprehensive portion of your premium, which covers theft. Discounts for factory-installed anti-theft systems can be as high as 23%. What to look for: Consider factory-installed engine immobilizers and subscription-based GPS tracking systems.

3. Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

The discount driver: Anti-lock braking systems reduce accident frequency and severity, especially in wet or slippery conditions.

The discount driver: Anti-lock braking systems reduce accident frequency and severity, especially in wet or slippery conditions.

The impact: ABS is now a standard feature on virtually all new vehicles, but it is still a key factor in calculating a discount for older models. Insurers universally recognize this benefit, offering small, consistent discounts (often around 5% on certain coverages).

What to look for: Search for a system that is factory-installed (indicated by the VIN).

ABS is now a standard feature on virtually all new vehicles, but it is still a key factor in calculating a discount for older models. Insurers universally recognize this benefit, offering small, consistent discounts (often around 5% on certain coverages). What to look for: Search for a system that is factory-installed (indicated by the VIN).

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS): The Mixed Bag

The newest generation of safety technology offers undeniable crash prevention benefits, but its impact on auto insurance rates is less straightforward. While this technology reduces the frequency of low-speed accidents, it can dramatically increase the severity of claim costs due to expensive sensor and camera repair.

Features With the Strongest Discount Potential

These ADAS features actively reduce the risk of a frontal collision, which is the most common and often most expensive type of accident.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

How it works: FCW warns the driver of an impending frontal crash. AEB takes the critical step of applying the brakes automatically if the driver fails to respond.

How it works: FCW warns the driver of an impending frontal crash. AEB takes the critical step of applying the brakes automatically if the driver fails to respond.

Insurance impact: These systems are proven to significantly reduce rear-end crashes. Because they actively prevent accidents, they are one of the most likely ADAS features to qualify for an auto insurance discount, sometimes earning up to 10% to 15% on new vehicle policies. The discount may be higher if the feature is monitored through a telematics program, which rewards safe behavior that uses this tech.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

How it works: ESC detects and reduces loss of traction (skidding) by applying the brakes to individual wheels.

How it works: ESC detects and reduces loss of traction (skidding) by applying the brakes to individual wheels.

Insurance impact: ESC is now standard in the U.S. While its proven effectiveness is factored into the vehicle's overall risk, explicit standalone discounts tend to be small, averaging just around $7 annually across providers, as the data linking it to reduced claim frequency is considered less conclusive by some underwriters than older features.

Features With Limited or Varying Discounts

These features are highly effective at making driving safer but may not always translate to a large, explicit discount because they primarily rely on driver alerts, or their repairs are costly.

Blind spot detection (BSD) and blind spot monitoring (BSM): BSD reduces lane-change accidents by 14%, but the sensors are costly to replace in a fender-bender. Explicit discounts are often modest or nonexistent with many carriers, averaging just 5% to 8% for newer models that qualify.

BSD reduces lane-change accidents by 14%, but the sensors are costly to replace in a fender-bender. Explicit discounts are often modest or nonexistent with many carriers, averaging just 5% to 8% for newer models that qualify. Lane departure warning (LDW) and lane-keeping assist (LKA): These systems are effective at preventing sideswipes and run-off-road accidents. However, car insurance discounts are often minimal, averaging as low as $12 to $15 per policy annually.

These systems are effective at preventing sideswipes and run-off-road accidents. However, car insurance discounts are often minimal, averaging as low as $12 to $15 per policy annually. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) and rearview cameras: While both are proven to reduce low-speed collisions (rearview cameras are now mandatory), they are generally factored into the car’s base risk profile instead of providing a separate, explicit discount due to their ubiquity and the high cost of repairing the sensitive front-end radar/camera components.

The Repair Cost Paradox: Why Newer Tech Doesn’t Always Equal Huge Savings

It is a common mistake to assume that the most technologically advanced safety features yield the largest auto insurance discount. Insurers weigh two factors.

Risk reduction (lower frequency/severity of claims): How well does the feature prevent accidents and injuries? Repair cost (higher severity of claims): How expensive is it to fix the car if an accident does occur?

The sensors, radar, and cameras required for ADAS systems, like blind spot monitoring or automatic emergency braking, are often embedded in the bumper, grille, or windshield. Even a small fender-bender can damage these complex, proprietary components, driving the cost of a claim from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. A vehicle with advanced technology is often much more expensive to repair than an older car, a factor that underwriters must account for in your premium.

Your Action Plan for Securing Safety Discounts

To ensure you get the maximum possible savings for your car’s safety features, follow these steps.

Don’t assume: Never assume your insurer is automatically aware of all your vehicle’s features. Even if you buy a new car, call your agent and explicitly ask, “Do you offer a discount for passive restraint systems (airbags), anti-lock brakes (ABS), anti-theft devices, and automatic emergency braking (AEB)?” Check your documentation: Refer to your vehicle’s sticker or owner’s manual to confirm the specific safety features (especially ADAS) that are installed. Use the correct, official terminology when speaking to your insurer. Be aware that some insurers may only give a discount if AEB is factory-installed as standard, not as an optional extra. Shop around: Different insurance companies offer different discount percentages and apply them to various parts of your policy. Compare offers from multiple carriers, focusing on the total final premium, to see which one rewards your vehicle’s safety features the most. Many carriers offer high potential savings through behavior-based programs that monitor your safe driving facilitated by these features. Embrace telematics: Telematics programs (via a plug-in device or smartphone app) monitor your actual driving behavior. Safe driving, which these safety features help encourage, can lead to discounts of 10% to 30% based on real-world data, providing a direct financial benefit for your safe driving habits.

In the end, the safety features that deliver the most reliable and substantial insurance savings are the ones that have demonstrated a long-term, verifiable reduction in the catastrophic financial risks associated with injuries and theft: airbags, anti-theft systems, and anti-lock brakes. While newer ADAS features are critical for preventing accidents, be prepared for their potential repair costs to lessen the overall discount you receive.

