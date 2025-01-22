Skip to Content
Concerns of price gouging after L.A. wildfires at Cal Poly

Concerns of price gouging and rental increases for housing after L.A. wildfires at Cal Poly.
Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 11:09 am
Published 12:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A local agribusiness professor at Cal Poly is raising caution flags about housing, rental rates, and price gouging as people begin moving forward after the destruction of the L.A. wildfires.

Contrasting the notion of “price gouging” against the natural inflation we observe in things like the price of eggs, Professor Daniel Scheitrum says the cost of housing is about to go up.

The domino effect starts with those displaced by the fires, as they look for a new home, or temporary lodging while they rebuild.

Prof. Scheitrum says we are already observing an influx of people from Los Angeles seeking to purchase and rent homes on the Central Coast, and that this will make it more difficult for students to find housing this summer.

Jarrod Zinn

